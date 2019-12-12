The seemingly tireless Bill Gaither returns to the Charleston Coliseum Friday night with the Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Homecoming. The holiday gospel show will include performances by Gaither and his vocal band as well as The Martins, The Nelons, Lynda Randle, Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.50, $35.50 and $70.
Bill Gaither back to the Charleston Coliseum for Christmas
