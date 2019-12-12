You are the owner of this article.
Bill Gaither back to the Charleston Coliseum for Christmas

Gospel great Bill Gaither and company bringing some Christmas cheer to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Friday night.

 Courtesy photo

The seemingly tireless Bill Gaither returns to the Charleston Coliseum Friday night with the Gaither Vocal Band Christmas Homecoming. The holiday gospel show will include performances by Gaither and his vocal band as well as The Martins, The Nelons, Lynda Randle, Charlotte Ritchie, Gene McDonald and Kevin Williams. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.50, $35.50 and $70.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

