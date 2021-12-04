During that long year when theaters remained dark and performers stayed home, many artists went into their home studios, wrote songs and recorded albums.
Not all worked on Christmas music.
Gospel icon Bill Gaither, who brings The Gaither Vocal Band “All Heaven and Nature Sing” tour Thursday night to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium, spent much of 2020 doing many of the things most of us did when we couldn’t do much of anything.
Speaking over the phone from his home in Alexandria, Indiana, the 84-year-old said, “I was already a good fire builder. We built a lot of fires, read a lot of good books and watched a lot of good movies.”
His wife, Gloria, also a songwriter, cooked and they ate well, he said.
“We enjoyed being together, to be honest with you,” he said.
They lived quietly in the little town where the two of them grew up and have lived most of their lives. Both caught COVID-19 in October 2020.
Gaither said it laid them out for about a week. His wife had it worst.
“It’s real and it’s out there,” he said. “It still rears its ugly head and doesn’t seem to be going away.”
While he was reading books on Ulysses S. Grant and “The Road to Character” by political commentator David Brooks, Gaither began work on a Christmas project.
“And what I think is a great Christmas song,” Gaither said.
He said when he thought about Christmas music, he thought about the very beginning.
“When Christ was born, the angels started singing,” he said. “Since then, I bet you, there’s no way to calculate the number of songs and music written about his birth, not to mention his life.”
The list of writers drawing inspiration from the story of Christ’s birth is long.
“It’s amazing to me that it goes through the great classical writers like Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Bach through the theologians like Charles Wesley, all the way to Buddy Greene and Mark Lowry in the 1990s,” Gaither said
Gaither’s new tune is called “And the Song Goes On.” It pays tribute to some of those favorite spiritual songs, weaving in lines from them, as it celebrates Jesus.
The song is the lead single from the Gaither Vocal Band’s latest holiday album, “All Heaven And Nature Sing.”
Gaither promised to perform it at the show.
Unsurprising, Gaither is a fan of Christmas music. Most people are, he said.
“Families will disagree about what music to play 11 months out of the year, but come Christmas and we all become traditionalists,” he said.
Any artist who records a new Christmas record, he said, is almost required to include a traditional Christmas tune or two, like “White Christmas” or “Silver Bells.”
Picking a favorite piece of Christmas music for Gaither was too difficult.
He said individual lines from songs tended to jump out at him, like “Bless all the dear children in thy tender care” from “Away in a Manger” and “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight” from “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”
There’s comfort and inspiration in them. That last line reminded him of his father’s wisdom.
“He taught me consistency,” Gaither said. “He said, don’t get over-excited about success and don’t get consumed by failure because success and failure are part of life.”
They’re lessons and you tend to learn more from when you fail than when you succeed, he said.
Gaither said he thinks a lot about the state of the country. He prays for its spiritual and mental health. The two are related, he said.
“Good psychology is good theology.”
He finds lessons in life, sometimes from unexpected places.
During the pandemic, Gaither and his wife got a puppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. The dog barked in the background during the call. Gaither said the dog had a toy in its mouth and was waiting for him to get off the phone.
“It’s the most loving, kind, generous grateful creature you’ve ever seen,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be great if the whole country was that way — just expected the best?”
This wasn’t just about having a sunny disposition or being an optimist, but Gaither imagined how things would be if people tried to be the best that others saw in them.
“I want to be the kind of man this dog thinks I am,” he said.