I don’t eat Philly cheesesteaks like I used to — not since I shook off 85 pounds of post baby weight.
When you make that kind of lifestyle change, sacrifices get made. You stop dreaming of going to Las Vegas to try your luck at the world famous all-you-can-eat buffets. You quit sending letters to Ben & Jerry’s, asking when they’re going to do another peanuts and chocolate flavor, like Chubby Hubby, but maybe with chocolate covered peanuts.
And you have to cut back on the monster sandwiches.
Along with a Thousand Island drenched, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut-slathered Reuben, the Philly cheesesteak used to be my regular go-to (you were more likely to find a Philly than a Reuben, it seemed).
The best of the best was what I used to get working in high school as a dishwasher and fry cook at a Western Sizzlin’ in Blacksburg, Virginia.
It’s still one of the best jobs I ever had. Each night, I left work scalded, burned, and sometimes wondering if the chemicals we used to clean the grill were erasing my fingerprints.
The cleaning solution ate through the thick rubber gloves we wore, so probably.
But the people were great to me, and I ate like a prince.
Mid-week at the steakhouse, we ran a prime rib special. Cooks carved up slices of tender beef and the staff got whatever didn’t get served — the mistakes, the ends, the leftovers.
Sliced thin, seasoned, and grilled, then smothered in peppers, mushrooms and cheese, these scraps became the best Philly cheesesteaks I’ve ever had.
There have been a lot of cheesesteaks since. The worst since my college dining hall days was in Fayetteville. The sandwich was tiny, bland, and the filling wasn’t.
It was the daily special. I thought I was getting a deal. I wasn’t and scarcely needed either of the napkins the server gave me.
At least the beer was OK.
A good Philly cheesesteak should be a savage mess, something that’s embarrassing to eat in front of other people. It’s a 2,000-calorie torpedo of seasoned meat, gooey cheese and sautéed peppers and onions.
You should be able to feel your arteries hardening as you finish the last bite.
While I know plenty of people are partial to Steak Escape, I like to get my Philly downtown at Big Joe’s on Capitol Street. It’s the classic style — a solid sandwich made by people who like to eat sandwiches.
A reasonable alternative is the steak and cheese at the Bear’s Den, downstairs at the old Daniel Boone Hotel, 405 Capitol St.
It’s a tasty sandwich and generous, but not exactly a Philly. They use shaved roast beef and provolone, but it’s pretty good, anyway.