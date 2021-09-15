Pumpkin spice has come to usher in the beginning of fall.
The fall season used to be in late September (Fall actually begins next Wednesday, Sept. 22. Time to break out the cardigans), but now happens about 20 minutes after the last firecracker pops on July 4 (or whenever the city can pencil it in).
That’s when grocery stores and pharmacies begin rolling out their Halloween candy and Thanksgiving greeting cards because it’s apparently never too early to stock up on candy corn.
Who eats that stuff anyway?
So, pumpkin spice has been with us for a while now and we have a long way yet to go.
Not everyone is a fan.
Many greet the pumpkin season with dread. They get all twitchy when someone in yoga pants ahead of them in line at the coffee shop orders a half-caff, skinny pumpkin spice latte with extra whipped cream and magic pixie dust.
To each their own.
While I don’t particularly enjoy drinking my pumpkin pie (I like coffee flavored coffee), I do love the comforting smell of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, which calls up happy memories of family, togetherness, and other things most of us remember from watching television.
The chief problem with pumpkins of any kind is that they’re tied to a particular season. This is why you don’t put pumpkin-flavored candy in Easter baskets or buy a slice of pumpkin pie at the ballpark.
That’s just weird.
Pumpkins belong to cool weather and we’re still in the I-don’t-want-to-cut-my-grass-in-this-heat, can-I-take-off-my-socks-at-work season?
I’m saying it’s too hot for a pumpkin spice latte.
So, what do you do?
Well, Bill’s best solution if you’ve got a fever for the flavor of pumpkin spice is to pick up some pumpkin ice cream. Sure, you could wait for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in a few weeks. They’ve always got someone slinging pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin milkshakes, and whatever else pumpkin you can imagine.
I am waiting on pumpkin dogs, but you don’t have to wait for great pumpkin-y goodness outside of a coffee cup. Pumpkin pie ice cream is available now!
I’m partial to the Turkey Hill brand. A half-gallon makes a great dessert for a family of five and is just the perfect size for numbing your sore feelings after a particularly trying day.
You can also get pumpkin ice cream at Ellen’s Ice Cream on Capitol Street in Charleston.
I checked the website to be sure. It’s one of the featured flavors, along with something called Banoffee.
I have no idea what Banoffee is. It’s probably great. Just about everything there is.
Anyway, I still recommend the pumpkin ice cream. I’d get it before everybody switches to peppermint and eggnog in a week or so.