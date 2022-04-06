April 7 is National Burrito Day and while the humble burrito doesn’t have the same place in our hearts as the taco (We gave tacos their own day of the week, after all), the burrito, in my opinion, has always been superior.
I’ve eaten more cheap, frozen burritos than I can count. I practically lived off them for a time because I could get them three for a buck at my local grocery store.
Burritos are more filling and more structurally sound than your average taco, particularly if you’re getting them in the drive-thru at your local Taco Bell.
Soft tacos have a flappy nature. They tear apart as you’re shoveling them into your face while merging with traffic. Hard shell tacos crumble apart and rain down granular beef and confetti cheese onto your lap when you do the same.
The burrito is just a neater option.
You still look like a pig stuffing a tube of food into your mouth while driving, but at least what you paid for ends up in your stomach on and not on the floorboards.
I get burritos everywhere and my best is the Burrito Jimador at Los Agaves Mexican restaurant in South Charleston.
The Burrito Jimador is what educated foodies might call a “garbage burrito.” It’s packed with grilled chicken, steak, rice, refried beans, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream — basically, everything but the kitchen sink.
The filling is a little greasy, heavily seasoned (that means full of delicious salt) and they drown this beautiful, unholy thing in cheese dip and burrito sauce.
The Burrito Jimador is roughly the size of your face and probably contains more calories than a half-gallon of Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia, but places that serve fried ice cream and frozen margaritas, hand out free chips before they get your drinks and will put cheese on anything, anything at all, no questions asked, are not about healthy eating.
Besides, who goes to a Mexican restaurant when they’re trying to lose weight?
Nobody does that. That’s silly.
My love of the Burrito Jimador is not to take anything away from the many other delicious burritos to be had in the Kanawha Valley. We’ve got a lot of Mexican restaurants to choose form you and it shouldn’t be that hard to find the burrito that will feed your belly (and your soul).
While you’re preparing to chow down, maybe order a Modelo or Dos Equis to go with it.
April 7 is also National Beer Day.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195