This Saturday is my favorite Saturday in April, which is saying something since most Saturdays this month are devoted to Easter egg hunts.
I love a good Easter egg hunt, but mostly what I love are the bite-sized candies hidden inside those hollow, plastic eggs.
This Saturday is Record Store Day, which is more of a celebration than an actual holiday. To take part, all you have to do is stop in at your local independent record store and have a look around.
If you see something you like, buy it and congratulations, you’re supporting a local business. You might even be helping the extended family of a long dead rock star pay for a new washer and dryer.
If you can’t find anything, you probably don’t like music anyway.
What makes Record Store Day interesting to me is that it’s not just about vinyl records. I’m a music fan, but I don’t own a single record.
Years ago, I received a small record player as a thoughtful gift from a girlfriend, who thought I might like to try collecting. I must have bought a dozen or so albums, but then the relationship went south and the turntable got chucked into a dumpster.
I donated the records to the animal shelter. I may not have been thinking clearly.
Anyway, Record Store Day isn’t entirely about the vinyl. It’s about the community of music fans willing to seek out half-forgotten classics and hidden gems among their favorite artists.
Owning a record player helps, but you can get by without it.
Charleston is fortunate to have at least three independent record stores, and they’re nothing alike.
Sullivan’s Records on the east side of Washington Street is a vinyl-heavy place that carries a little bit of everything, but also has some oddities that show up from time to time, like old Pink Floyd CD bootlegs. It’s run by Sam Lowe, who is one of the most easygoing people I know.
Budget Tapes and Records, in Kanawha City, is a 50-year-old “lifestyle emporium.” Along with music, they sell T-shirts, smoking paraphernalia and more. Budget also has John Nelson, a walking encyclopedia of pop music knowledge, on staff.
Finally, there’s Elk City Records, which is a connoisseur’s record shop curated by Phil Melick at his place on Charleston’s West Side. During Record Store Day, Melick is letting WTSQ do a 27-hour “Vinylthon” from his store, starting Saturday morning.
It’s all for fun. So, play your music loud and support your local record store.
