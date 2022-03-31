Keeping in shape and holding your weight down is hard. Through the winter months, you can really pack on the pounds.
Between feasting through the holidays and snacking on comfort foods to get through grim, grey of January and February, the struggle to fight off the pounds is real, but that fight doesn’t end after daylight begins to linger and the birds return from wherever they’ve been the past couple of months.
To keep your weight where you want it and get to that “beach body” you read about in the magazines, you have to remain vigilant.
The temptations to indulge never end.
Warm weather brings back baseball games, fairs, festivals, and endless hours of yard work — all opportunities to indulge in a few refreshing adult beverages.
The problem is many of these are just loaded with chemicals, calories and carbs that can make you balloon up like the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man.
Of course, you could choose to abstain and choose diet soda, but if you do that, the terrorists win.
So, I say choose wisely. Maybe a pitcher of margaritas isn’t the best way to cap off an afternoon of cutting grass. Maybe downing a six pack isn’t the best way to celebrate a church league softball victory (or maybe it is, depends on the denomination).
Instead, cut the calories by enjoying a bland, but refreshing alcoholic seltzer.
Boozy seltzers are in ascendance. New varieties pop up every so often like toadstools after a spring rain (which is probably a flavor, come to think of it).
These hip, sexy beverages clock in at 100 calories per aluminum flavored serving, almost 2/3 the calories of a typical lite beer with none of that annoying flavor — not that you’re missing much.
Lite beers all taste pretty much like sad, thin versions of their original recipes. Part of the lite beer marketing is that it’s not as bad as you think.
Seltzers go the other way. They promise a sophisticated palette of fruit, floral, and maybe fauna flavors.
There’s mango, which tastes like water used to wash a ripe mango; strawberry, which calls to mind the mist that spritzes up the produce at the grocery store, and lemon, which is just like the dregs of the complimentary ice water from your favorite Mexican restaurant.
There seems to be a new flavor every week and you’ll never have to worry about losing any of the inebriation.
Most of the boozy seltzers clock in at around 5% ABV (alcohol by volume), which is comparable to Bud Lite. Some brand also have a higher 8% ABV, which is similar to some craft beers.
The seltzers are potent enough to put you in the bag but embarrassing enough that you’d never want to admit that you got drunk while drinking something that tastes like pool water.