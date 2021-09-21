If you checked your calendar, you may have noticed that fall officially starts Wednesday. Time to put away the sandals and shorts, and dig out the sweaters and the scarves. Well, eventually.
Autumn tends to roll into West Virginia nice and slow.
According to the Division of Tourism’s fall foliage map, leaves won’t be at peak color for a couple more weeks. How long they will stay pretty is anybody’s guess.
Sometimes, we get a week or two of vibrant color. Other years, leftovers from a hurricane turn the West Virginia hills into something out of an apocalyptic movie — you know, a different apocalypse than the one we’re currently sampling.
Nevertheless, autumn in the Mountain State is usually an amazing season full of harvest festivals, chili cook-offs and grinning lunatics flinging themselves off the New River Gorge Bridge.
Because of the pandemic, some of those events haven’t returned. Those that are back might not be great to attend because peak COVID-19 season seems to be matching up closely with the state’s projections for fall foliage.
Still, if you want to get out and enjoy some of the season, you can do more than just troll the back roads of the state like a serial killer, listening to John Denver on repeat.
My best fall activity, pandemic or not, is the Cooper Farm Corn Maze in Milton. I have gone, probably, 10 times since I’ve lived in the area. I’ve taken children. I’ve taken people I’ve dated or thought I was dating.
I’ve tackled the maze on my own and predictably gotten lost every single time.
Most people who know me know that my wonky sense of direction is an ongoing source of aggravation — both for myself and anyone stuck riding in a car with me. It was only because I used a satellite-based GPS, a phone navigation app and a series of maps that I was able to visit all 55 West Virginia counties this past summer without also seeing the Pacific Ocean.
But I don’t mind getting lost in a corn maze. I look forward to inevitably mixing up this turn for that turn and wandering off down some path likely to lead me right back to the beginning of the maze.
When the weather’s right, there’s scarcely a better way to spend part of an afternoon outdoors (it beats cutting the grass, that’s for sure), and the Milton Corn Maze tends to be less crowded earlier in the season than later.
You might call to check, however. They do book groups.
On your way out from the corn maze, maybe stop at Shaffer’s Drive-In. The hot dogs are pretty good, and you can usually get a pumpkin milkshake this time of the year.