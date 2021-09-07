Usually, the best part of my work week is getting to read to a couple of Kanawha County second-grade classes. I’ve been doing this for a couple of years now after getting started through Read Aloud West Virginia.
The kids are always glad to see me, and I come away feeling like I gave them something they could use — a little time, a little effort and, hopefully, a smile or two.
I’ve been doing it long enough that I’ve sort of figured out what works and what doesn’t. At least, I think I know what most 7-year-olds like.
Funny is good. Motorcycle repair, less so.
Really, a lot of the books I read work OK for kids in kindergarten to around the 4th grade.
But not 5th grade.
By the time kids reach 10 years old, they’re a little too cool for books with pictures (unless they’re comic books) and they can get through the text as fast as I can. They’re just less interested in the sorts of books I bring around, and would rather read about the adventures of Harry Potter or something scary.
Nevertheless, I do have a couple of books that are great for juice box set.
My best modern book is “This is a Ball,” by Beck and Matt Stanton. It’s a quick, interactive and very silly book that turns the quietest classes into little riots of laughter.
This is not a bedtime story book.
There’s no story, no plot, no lesson at the end of “This is a Ball.”
I’ve used “This is a Ball” with every class at least once. One class asked me to bring it back at the end of the school year for a second reading, but the book tends to lose some of its punch the second time around.
My best classic read is “The Sneetches” by Dr. Seuss. It’s my favorite Dr. Seuss book, with “The Lorax” running a close second.
I’ve always appreciated the author’s use of cadence and rhyme. Seuss books are just fun books to read aloud.
Sure, not all Dr. Seuss books have aged well, but I like “The Sneetches” for its messages about consumerism, classism/racism, and the moral that it’s better to just accept people as they are because the differences are never that great.
