Christmas candy has always been a tough one for me.
I don’t like any of the mainstays, like candy canes. I hate candy canes. Always have.
I can tolerate peppermint in small amounts, but it all reminds me of medicine, mouthwash and toothpaste. If you’re going to hand me a candy cane, you’d be better off just handing me a tube of Crest.
I hate ribbon candy, which was a staple at my grandma’s house. It always looked very pretty, what with all the bright colors. But the smell was always off and so was the taste, which was equal parts high school chemistry set, candied fruit and black licorice (which I also hate).
I’m also not a fan of the cheap boxes of chocolate-covered cherries, which are the confectionary equivalent of a zit.
It took years for me to find my best, most favorite holiday candy — Virginia Diner brand chocolate-covered peanut brittle.
Growing up, Mom used to buy big tins of Virginia Diner peanuts, the best because of the crunch, and then around the holidays, she’d spring for cans of chocolate-covered peanut brittle. One tin was for the house. One tin was just for her.
I always took the lion’s share of the house tin and routinely found the one she put aside for herself.
Yes, I was a rotten, awful child.
Chocolate-covered peanut brittle is pretty much the worst of the worst nutritionally. Each piece of peanut brittle is packed with butter and sugar, which is then covered in a generous coating of rich chocolate.
The stuff rushes through your blood and goes to your head. You really can’t eat just one piece — or at least, I can’t.
I purposefully don’t buy this stuff anymore because I have no resistance to it. If I open a can, the can will be empty inside of a day. This is a problem for me and my current healthy lifestyle. I know I’ll overindulge, so I don’t buy it.
What I do buy are candy canes. They look pretty hanging on the tree, and you can reuse them from year to year because they never go stale if you never try to eat them.