We have entered the season of the grand romantic gesture.
The grocery stores and pharmacies, always looking ahead to the next sponsored, gift-giving holiday, have had their seasonal aisles loaded for bear since the day after Christmas.
In case you missed it, Valentine’s Day is coming up. You have less than two weeks to get a move on.
Those flowers and candy aren’t going to buy themselves and yes, it is perfectly acceptable (even recommended) to buy flowers and candy for yourself.
As Whitney Houston said, “Learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.” So, go ahead and get the three-layer box of Holl’s chocolates.
You deserve it. You’re awesome.
Honestly, I’ve never quite understood the placement of Valentine’s Day on the calendar. It’s in the middle of arguably the slimiest, bleakest month of the year, situated after Groundhog Day, where even the promise of spring is decided with barely more than a coin flip.
Add to that the annual love notes from the gas and electric companies, the chicken wing fueled weirdness of Super Bowl Sunday, President’s Day, and February is maybe the least romantic month I can think of.
It would be better in May, when the weather is maybe nicer, spring is in bloom and moving in close is about attraction, not a desperate need to avoid hypothermia.
Nevertheless, if you need to find your Valentine’s Day mood, let me recommend the best classic country singer for getting you in the romantic mood.
Yes, I know. It would be cooler to name someone like George Jones or Hank Williams, but George’s best love song was “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” which is heartfelt, but as depressing as an obituary for a much-loved, family pet.
Besides, George is better for the breakup bender playlist.
And Hank?
I don’t know. He always played heartbreak and hard times better than the softer stuff.
No, I think Kenny Rogers is your guy.
Kenny covered pretty much every degree of romantic attachment, from absolute devotion (“Lady” and “Through the Years”), doubt (“Love Will Turn You Around”) and even love gone wrong (“Lucille”).
Kenny also did some banger romantic duets, including “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton and “We’ve Got Tonight” with Sheena Easton, which for my money is a better take on the song than Bob Seger’s original.
As always, your mileage may vary, but for a Valentine mood with a mild country flavor, my choice is Kenny Rogers.
