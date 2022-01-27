The winter blahs are almost unavoidable.
It’s not just the temperature hovering somewhere between cold and too damned cold or that everything looks like the bad place in “Lord of the Rings.” It’s also tax season, which brings no one that much joy — even professional tax preparers.
And just as you’re digging out from the stress of the holidays, you’re staring down the barrel of Valentine’s Day.
It’s no wonder that this time of the year makes everybody want to just crawl into bed and hibernate until at least St. Patrick’s Day.
But there are things you can do to make yourself feel better.
My best cure for beating the winter blahs is to join a gym.
Usually, about this time, most people have given up on at least half of their New Year’s Resolutions; the top of the list among them includes losing weight and/or getting into shape.
Usually, health clubs see a bump in interest during the first part of January and then people shrug it off like a weird hangover and find their way to the nearest bakery.
I get it.
Working out is hard. Getting out of bed early when it’s still dark outside is a hassle. Doing almost anything after work is tough when all you want to do is get home, find your way to the nearest couch, set Netflix on autopilot and dive into a plate of chicken wings.
Seriously, is it Taco Tuesday yet?
Getting to the gym does take a little effort, but it’s completely worth it. Most of these places are well-heated and once you get over the hump of actually getting through the door, gyms are great places for channeling tension and aggression in a way that doesn’t lead to heartfelt discussions with law enforcement.
And, at the gym, you can usually get away with a lot more grunting, shouting and swearing than you can at most churches and nearly all grocery stores, which is a bonus if you’re a fan of grunting, shouting and swearing, like me.
If nothing else, going to the gym gets you out of the house, which most of us want to do, anyway.
And in Kanawha County, at least, you have some options. There are about a dozen gyms and fitness centers, offering a variety of programs, activities, classes and services.
The YMCA and the South Charleston Rec Center are pretty good if you’re not sure whether you want to swim, hop on a treadmill or flex your biceps in the mirror for 20 to 30 minutes.
If you’re a bit more fitness focused, I’d suggest classes at a gym with trainers on staff like Bstrong24, Orange Theory or CrossFit.
I’ve been going to CrossFit WV for two years. I like the structured, group workouts, the supportive community and no one laughs at my pasty white legs.
Well, if they do, it’s hard to notice when you’re doing pushups.