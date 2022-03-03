The news continues to be horrible in new and unexpected ways.
It’s like at any second, two of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse are going to turn up at a Red Lobster. Yes, they have a reservation. They rest of their party will be there soon, but they’d like some cheddar biscuits while they wait.
There’s no escaping any of this. We’re stuck with the pandemic. We’ve got war in Ukraine. There’s inflation, climate anxiety and the inevitability of a new Bon Jovi record.
We could all use a little distraction right now. The best I’ve found is old science fiction television, which is almost always upbeat and hopeful.
Sure, things might get bad but they usually work out in roughly 59 minutes, minus commercial interruptions.
The crew of the starship Enterprise will head off the Romulans. The Doctor will fix those Daleks but good. The Battlestar Galactica will continue to shepherd the ragtag remnants of humanity toward a fresh start on Earth, despite the best efforts of the Cylons.
When science fiction is good, it’s great. When it’s bad, it can still be pretty good — or at least better than watching reality dating shows.
I’ve watched years-worth of science fiction, much of it bad. I love garbage. “Star Trek” is cool, but I loved “Space 1999,” “SeaQuest DSV” and “Sliders.”
Lately, my favorite distraction has been “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.”
“The year is 1987 and NASA launches the last of its deep space probes,” the show begins. “In a freak mishap, Ranger three and its pilot, Captain William ‘Buck’ Rogers, are blown out of their trajectory into an orbit which freezes his life support systems and returns Buck Rogers to Earth — 500 years later.”
Cue intense music.
Based on old newspaper comic strips and movie serials, the show sees the future as earnest, hopeful and occasionally silly. There are running jokes about Buck clashing with the 25th century society. He’s a barbarian. He’s coarse, eats meat and makes references to things nobody remembers or can relate to.
He likes rock ’n’ roll, which has died out and been replaced by whatever came after Mannheim Steamroller. Buck is infinitely cooler than all the slick, sci-fi gadgetry.
It is best not to start picking at the plot and character holes, like Buck seems a little too happy-go-lucky for someone who has lost everyone and everything that ever mattered to him.
I picked up the first season of “Buck Rogers” at my local library and have been chewing my way through each episode. While the show is half-baked (at best), it’s still fun and a worthy distraction from the real world — at least for 60 minutes or so.