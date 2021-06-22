I have a long relationship with Donut Connection. After I moved to Charleston in 2003, it was the first place where I bought a meal.
It was the morning after I’d dropped off the U-Haul. The night before, I’d been too tired and too frazzled from the drive to eat, so I’d just gone to sleep. The next day, while exploring my new home, I found the Donut Connection in Kanawha City, bought a dozen assorted and ate myself sick.
During that first year in Charleston, I must have run through Donut Connection’s entire selection.
I often leaned toward the filled doughnuts.
In my mind, there was nothing more decadent than a Bavarian cream or one of the jelly doughnuts, but I came to love crullers, sour cream doughnuts, and the dense, crumbly cake doughnuts — the best with a cup of hot coffee.
But the best doughnut at Donut Connection is the apple fritter. It used to be my go-to for whenever I thought I needed a small, inexpensive reward.
After I made it through my first stand up comedy set at The Comedy Zone in South Charleston without getting sick or getting murdered by an angry mob, I celebrated with an apple fritter from Donut Connection.
I got an apple fritter the day after I ran a Spartan Race (actually, I had two). I also bought one after the Charleston Distance Run.
Unfortunately, a fritter isn’t a doughnut.
This is what the internet said, but I did consult with several local doughnut experts in the Gazette-Mail newsroom. The general consensus is that apple fritter is a fried pastry, not a doughnut.
It certainly belongs to the great, calorie-bomb breakfast family of foods, but it's more of a cousin than a brother or sister to a traditional doughnut.
But if the apple fritter isn't in the running, what is the best doughnut at Donut Connection, I asked.
A few people liked the red velvet doughnut, which may not be regularly on the shop’s menu. Others praised the cruller.
Education reporter Ryan Quinn said he liked a cruller, if he couldn’t have a doughnut from Krispy Kreme — though he acknowledged that you couldn’t really make a meal out of a Krispy Kreme doughnut.
“No matter how many Krispy Kreme doughnuts you eat, you will never be full,” he said.
Still unsatisfied, I talked with Drema, a 12-year veteran of Donut Connection.
She said the Charleston Delight, a cream filled doughnut, was probably the most popular. Customers also liked the chocolate iced and peanut butter iced doughnuts, and the blueberry cake doughnut.
“The coconut doughnut is pretty good, too,” she told me.
I had a lot to think about, so I bought a box for inspiration and gave them away at the office.
Finally, I decided it didn’t matter. All doughnuts at Donut Connection are good doughnuts, but the apple fritter is still the best -- even if it’s not a doughnut at all.