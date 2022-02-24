I love the bright lights and commercial gaudiness of Christmas, the boozy earnestness of New Year’s Eve, and the basic idea behind Labor Day, even though half the time I don’t get the day off.
I don’t like all holidays, however. I am not a big fan of Easter.
Halloween candy is better (jellybeans are the devil), and the costumes are more fun. Give me scary makeup and cheap masks over floppy hats and pastel colors any day of the week.
Like most people, I usually pay attention to the top-tier holidays, but let some of the lesser ones, like Columbus Day, slide.
I can’t remember the last time I purposely celebrated Columbus Day. I’m going to guess it was the sixth grade — and we probably celebrated with a pop quiz in Miss Beckner’s history class and suffered through an oily, overcooked square Mexican pizza during lunch.
They no doubt went to the trouble of making Mexican pizza because Christopher Columbus was Italian, and he got his ships from Spain. And they speak Spanish in Mexico, which would have been close enough in 1980s rural Virginia. For all I know, it still does.
While there are plenty of days I skip, I seldom pass up the chance to celebrate Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. This year the day falls on March 1.
After New Year’s, it’s the only holiday to look forward to until Memorial Day — unless you’re really into chewing through flat after flat of bland, marshmallow bunnies.
Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is a celebration. It’s about kicking off the cold of winter and burning up all of that junk you’ve been storing in your cabinets before really ratcheting things down for Lent — not that I usually celebrate Lent.
I write for a living. I’m used to periodically giving up things like alcohol, meat, or television.
I like Fat Tuesday because it’s delightfully weird. It’s all excess, music and inebriation — but also kind of stodgy and old-school Christian — while being clearly inspired by heathens.
Eat, drink, be merry and if you want to wear a costume, knock yourself out.
I look forward to the day every winter. I never fail to get a slice of the king cake and let myself off the hook if I decide to have an extra beer on a Tuesday night.
There are always plenty of other days to devote to sobriety, seriousness and penance. You can start that on Wednesday, if you want.
I don’t recommend it.
