I think a lot about how to make things better.
Mostly, this is a useless exercise since I never got better than a B in science or a C in math (eventually).
I used to think I was pretty good at civics, history and basic reason, but a quick scan of Facebook tells me how little I really know.
You probably feel the same.
At some point, and I don’t know when it happened, everybody got really good at public policy, foreign relations and the precise, indisputable meanings of every word contained within the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Don McLean’s “American Pie.”
I don’t pretend to be able to put up much of fight about any of that, except the latter. I could recite that song in my sleep.
Today, I seek not to divide, but to talk about bringing people back together. The best way to do that is with food.
Food is how Americans fix everything. Just ask our doctors, who are continually telling us to watch our cholesterol, watch our weight and for love of all that is holy, put down that saltshaker.
But I say now is not the time for sound medical advice. Now is the time for nachos.
Nachos, I believe, can save our country. Everybody likes nachos, even the people who say they don’t.
Nachos are the most universally flexible food ever made. You can make nachos out of almost anything. Nachos can be anything.
Over the years, I have eaten everything from your basic bowling alley box of razor-sharp yellow corn chips covered with canned cheese to sushi nachos made with thinly sliced sashimi and salmon roe served over crisp wontons.
I have eaten vegan nachos constructed from organic blue corn chips and covered with “cheese” made with yeast and raw cashews. The chips were baked, not fried, and the cheese was made by a kindly old hippie who told me she beat a weapons charge when she was 19 by taking off her shirt and singing hymns in court.
She seemed nice. I wanted to believe her.
I have also eaten nachos topped with ground beef, pulled pork, curried tofu, General Tso’s chicken and, once, leftover spaghetti sauce. Don’t judge, I was in college and broke.
Nachos, more than a melting pot, are America. They’re a big collection of tastes and textures that somehow, accidentally, work well together — or at least work well enough to get the job done.
The cheese probably helps.
And they are meant to be shared, not hoarded.