Like just about everyone else with a television set, from time to time I get obsessed with shows.
Sometimes, I’m with the crowd. Yes, I’ve watched every episode of “Bridgerton” on Netflix — at least the first season.
And sometimes, I go against the grain.
A couple of months ago, I watched the entire run of the cartoon, “Thundarr the Barbarian,” which is perhaps the darkest post-apocalyptic Saturday morning show ever to run on network television.
Seriously, the opening title sequence for “Thundarr the Barbarian” is a montage of disasters, destruction and devastation, casually implying the deaths of countless millions, followed by a nightmarish dark age.
It was a decent cartoon, but I imagine whoever approved the show eventually sobered up, realized what they’d done and quietly replaced it with something less likely to cause weird weekend conversations at the breakfast table with young children about the end of the world.
Right now, the best show one you’re probably not watching is “From” on Epix.
I wasn’t looking to add to my monthly subscription services, but Epix got me because of “From.”
“From” is a “Twilight Zone”-esque mystery about a group of seemingly unconnected strangers from all over the country who somehow find their way to the same small, rural town, cut off from everyone and everything they knew.
No one can leave and each night, an army of smiling, flesh devouring monsters who dress as if they’ve been pulled from an early 1960s sitcom come tapping at windows and knocking on doors, asking to be let in.
“From” is eerie. It’s heartbreaking. It’s unsettling.
And the show offers more than spooky atmosphere and murder-of-the-week mysteries. There’s an ongoing theme of resilience and how anything can become a new normal, including unspeakable terror and loss.
The makeshift community in “From” copes, endures and continues, even as things routinely get weirder and hope of rescue or escape seems unlikely.
Starring actor Harold Perrineau (“Oz,” “Lost”), the show is a little “Lost” meets “The Walking Dead,” except the zombies here aren’t mindless, lumbering corpses. They’re well-scrubbed, clean-cut neighbors who all nod and smile like they’re sharing a private joke.
Their smiles mock the victims, who can run all they want, but have nowhere to go.
Season one premiered Feb. 20 and ran for 10 episodes. Epix renewed the show for a second season a few days ago, and I can hardly wait.
