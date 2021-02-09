You may not want to hear this, but Valentine’s Day is Sunday.
Hopefully that fact doesn’t catch you by surprise and you have already worked out that you don’t want to be part of that panicked army of men in their Sunday best rifling through the picked-over candy aisle at the local grocery store 10 minutes after church lets out.
A helpful hint for those fellas: Skip the marshmallow Peeps. They’re not ripe yet, and little yellow chicks are not the way to say, “I love you.”
If you’re still considering a gift, let me suggest flowers.
Oh sure, I know. You were expecting me to say vintage Star Wars action figures (which do make a thoughtful gift to the right person) or obscure candy bars (the way to my heart, for sure). But for an enshrined holiday like Valentine’s Day, stick with the classics — unless you already know better.
My thought is if you’re still entertaining suggestions about what to get your special someone for Valentine’s Day, you’re fairly lost.
This might be a new romance. It could be that you’ve recently awoken from a coma, or maybe you just realized you were in a relationship. It was brought up during a Zoom meeting.
Whatever the case may be, flowers are a relatively safe gift at most stages of a relationship. You bring flowers to early dates as a thoughtful flourish that doesn’t necessarily mean anything except that you like the person and you wanted to give them something but weren’t sure if they already had a set of snow tires, a badminton set or a 20-pound ham.
Later, they can be used to underline an apology. You will still have to say the words, “I’m sorry,” however.
Give flowers as a surprise, as a kind and loving thought.
I do not recommend sending yourself flowers after a breakup. That money is better spent at your local Dairy Queen. Nothing soothes a broken heart like an ice cream headache.
Flowers are a language. The colors and varieties have meaning. Red roses indicate romance, while yellow roses mean friendship. A mix of red and yellow roses could mean you want to be friends with benefits.
Careful with that one, buddy.
Daisies are playful. Orchids are exotic and a poinsettia is for the person who hasn’t taken down the Christmas tree yet.
Flowers delivered by a smiling, floral professional make the biggest statement, particularly if they come to a workplace or anywhere where the bunch can be shown off. But a hand delivered bouquet goes a long way, too.
Valentine’s Day is Sunday. Good luck.