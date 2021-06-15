My feelings about holidays are complicated, so I like to give warnings about upcoming “special days.”
All holidays are made-up things and a little suspect. The reasons we assign special meaning to most “observed” days often seem to serve commercial or political interests more than whoever or whatever a day is intended to celebrate.
Valentine’s Day, for example, is more about buying things for your significant other than about celebrating romantic love. Thanksgiving is more about eating until you burst rather than being grateful or celebrating brotherhood and peace.
Father’s Day is one of those weird holidays that doesn’t seem to have much of an agenda. It’s just one day out of the year when you’re encouraged to be nice to your old man, which is why Father’s Day is a third-tier celebration — ahead of Columbus Day, but in a dead heat with Groundhog’s Day or the start of the NASCAR season.
Moms on Mother’s Day get flowers. Some of them get candy. They will probably get a meal and a certain amount of adoration.
Dads may get invited out to lunch, but they’re probably picking up the tab.
At my house, Father’s Day has often been a good day to cut the grass. I’ve cleaned gutters on Father’s Day. I might have scrubbed out the shower at my house last year, though I’m not a hundred percent sure — it was that memorable.
I can’t say I’m all that great about doing much for my own father. I’m better about sending a card than I used to be. Dad lives in Michigan, and thanks to advances in the U.S. Postal Service, a card from West Virginia now only takes four days to get to where he lives.
It used to take as many as three.
Since we all have social media, I’ll often post something about my father, Dennis Lynch.
Dad is a retired teacher who continues to serve his community. He’s active with local veterans organizations, is always promoting the local pancake breakfast and is just an all-around good guy.
I’m incredibly proud of him. If we lived closer, I’d take him out to lunch on Sunday.
That’s the best gift I think you can give a dad on Father’s Day. Everybody needs to eat, which is the kind of logic that a dad would understand.
The meal might not be the most expensive or from the nicest place in town. It might only be hot dogs and root beers at the local drive-in, but we’d have that meal together and he wouldn’t have to pay.
What else could anyone ask for?
Maybe somebody else to take care of the grass, if only just once.