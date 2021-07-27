Friday night, Charleston will get a chance to show its redneck roots with the return of the Kentucky Headhunters at Live on the Levee.
It’s a kind of a homecoming for the band. Back before the Kentucky Headhunters broke through into mainstream country in the late 1980s and early 1990s, West Virginia was part of the band’s regular touring area. They haven’t exactly been strangers since.
I remember the Kentucky Headhunters mostly from their breakthrough days, back when I managed a pool hall in Mercer County the summer before I started my senior year in college.
The pool hall jukebox was a weird mix of country, heavy metal and Celine Dion. A construction crew that would come in to drink beer and play pool on their lunch break were huge Kentucky Headhunters fans. They would drop a couple of bucks in the jukebox playing songs off the band’s “Pickin’ on Nashville” and “Electric Barnyard” records.
Through that construction crew, I got my first real exposure to the music of the Kentucky Headhunters (and to a lesser extent, Celine Dion) and I’ve followed them off and on for years.
As Top 40 country music has gradually evolved into the soundtrack of a White Claw commercial, I’ve come to appreciate the jangly, everyman feel of the Kentucky Headhunters.
They may not have the smoothest sound or the tightest lyrics, but they’re completely authentic and I love them for it.
For my money, their best song is a cover of Don Gibson’s “Oh Lonesome Me,” which according to Wikipedia peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot Country chart. A close second would be another cover song, “Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine.”
That tune didn’t break the top 100, but is still great, as is the band’s cover of Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky.”
Anyway, Friday’s Live on the Levee in Charleston should be a good one.
As for Celine Dion ... while most people remember her for “My Heart Will Go On” from the “Titanic” soundtrack, my favorite by her is from a Disney movie, “Beauty and the Beast.”
We must’ve had that one on the jukebox at the pool hall, too. I guess it was something for the kids.