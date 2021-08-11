I’ve spent the summer exploring the state a little and expanding my horizons. Some of my long-held beliefs about what I thought was the best have been challenged or changed entirely.
Where is the best view in the state? Which convenience store has the nicest restroom?
Thanks to many days spent driving over almost all of Almost Heaven, I’ve picked up some new opinions, including who has the best hot dog.
I have eaten a lot of hot dogs, but that’s nothing unusual.
Some of the high points this summer have included Morrison’s Drive Inn in Logan (they have my favorite chili), the King Tut Drive-In in Beckley (where I also highly recommend the meatloaf sandwich) and Frostop Drive-In in Huntington (the root beer float is the signature item, but the hot dogs are pretty good, too).
I also had hot dogs from Hillbilly Hot Dogs, half a dozen Dairy Queens and Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs (I got a couple of their dogs at the Hot Dog Festival in Huntington a few weeks back).
If I were to take all the different hot dogs I’ve eaten over the years and line them up, I believe they would stretch from my desk at the newspaper to about a mile or so short of the Ohio state line.
I have eaten a lot of hot dogs in my lifetime. A lot of hotdogs.
But my best hot dog is the Neanderthal hot dog at Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin, which I visited during one of my early trips out this summer.
I know, hot dogs at a barbecue place … I never saw that one coming.
The Neanderthal hotdog is a grilled all-beef hot dog on an English bun, topped with bacon and smothered in savory pulled pork, coleslaw, cheese, jalapenos and barbecue sauce.
The finished product weighs close to a pound, and you have to be some kind of food ninja to eat an entire one without looking like a toddler who hasn’t quite mastered spoons and forks.
I can’t stress this enough: the Neanderthal hot dog isn’t designed so much to satisfy your mid-day, lunchtime appetite, but to bring your hopes and aspirations of losing those last five pounds to a screeching, screaming halt.
God help you if you decide to tack on the Caveman chips as an appetizer. Do that and just go ahead and get your stretchy pants out of the attic. You’re going to need them.