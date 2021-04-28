I’m on the record as being a bona fide ice cream fan.
For bad days and broken hearts, my go-to flavors used to be chocolate and peanut butter. I was fond of the Turkey Hill brand because it was rich, frequently on sale and didn’t clash with beer or episodes of “The Office.”
These days, I don’t eat ice cream like I used to — at least, I don’t eat ice cream by the half-gallon container like I used to.
I’ve moved up to better quality stuff, in measured, emotionally appropriate amounts. In Charleston, the best quality scooped ice cream is at Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream on Capitol Street.
Over the past month, for my “One Month at a Time” Sunday column, I’ve spent some time at Ellen’s. The shop carries around 20 different flavors — including gelatos, sherbets, sorbets and specials — and I had everything.
There are some crowd-pleasing, traditional flavors, like Dutch chocolate, vanilla and butter pecan. They have fruit flavors, ice creams made with cookies or coffee, and one flavor everybody else likes that I don’t — I’m looking at you mint chocolate chip.
But the best ice cream flavor at Ellen’s is rocky road, which isn’t even one of the regular options.
I’ve never paid much attention to rocky road ice cream, never bought it at the grocery store. It was something my best friend’s mom served at backyard birthday parties that usually ended as soon as the first kid got sick in the pool.
Beyond that, I don’t remember having it often and never choosing it deliberately. Rocky road ice cream always seemed a little desperate; not bad, but like it was trying a little too hard to be interesting, a little too hard to be liked.
Rocky road ice cream seemed like the choice of serious tie-wearing 10-year-olds with aspirations of becoming vice president of the high school chess club or the favorite of 40-year-olds whose Bumble profile includes a short list of their favorite “Magic: The Gathering” cards.
Rocky road ice cream just wasn’t cool, at least not like raspberry chocolate chip or espresso Oreo. It wasn’t sophisticated like marron glace (candied chestnuts) or mocha almond ice cream.
Ellen Beal, the owner of Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, had to encourage me to even try it. But it surprised me.
The ice cream was a creamy, sweet bite of nostalgia that reminded me of scorching June afternoons, the stinging smell of chlorine and two months until the first day of school. It was so good I had a second taste, so it’s probably good that it’s not always on the menu.
My second-favorite flavor is the Heath bar ice cream, but they’re all good. Well, almost all of them ...