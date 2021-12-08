Some of my favorites over the years have been things like Weird Al Yankovic’s “Christmas at Ground Zero,” Blink 182’s “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas” and even Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall.”
The latter is from the band’s rock opera. It topped the United Kingdom charts in December 1979 and was a worldwide hit.
If people can claim “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, I get to say Pink Floyd had a Christmas hit.
But as much as I like a Christmas song that has very little to do with Christmas, I have a soft spot for larger-than-life holiday hits. My best song for ushering in the season is “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” written by Edward Pola and George Wyle and performed with 100,000 watts of holiday heart by Andy Williams.
The song conjures up the warm and celebratory aspects of the season without entirely limiting itself to being just about Christmas. It’s an opening salvo for holiday parties and part of the soundtrack to window shopping downtown.
The song never fails to make me imagine all the good things the season could be.
During the darkest days of the year, everyone should be welcome around the fire for a heavy mug of hot cocoa (or cider, if you’re not into dairy) and as many jangly rounds of “Jingle Bells” as they can stand.
There should be enough for everyone, and no one should feel left out. That isn’t necessarily how it is, but the song, to me, says that. It says everyone welcome.
A distant second for me is Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Sure, the song is sometimes the butt of jokes about some of the excesses of the season, but that’s not Mariah’s fault.
I mean, it’s probably not Mariah’s fault.
All Mariah Carey ever did was co-write and then sing a song that blew up into a holiday staple that’s nigh impossible for mortals to cover during the holiday office party karaoke unless the punch bowl is definitely spiked.
At least, I can’t sing that thing, but I have trouble getting through “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” without wanting to dunk my head in a bucket of eggnog for how bad it sounds.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195