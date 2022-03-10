West Virginia’s connection to Ireland is a strong one.
You can see it in a local phone book, lots of Irish names. There are a few of those here in the newsroom, too — Coyne, Quinn and Lynch are all Irish names.
That last one is as common as copper pennies in some places, though not where I grew up.
True story: the very first person I met after moving to Charleston in 2003 was named Stan Lynch. He lived next door, welcomed me to town and was also the first person I’d ever met who shared my last name that I wasn’t somehow related to.
The Irish have been in West Virginia a long time, and one of my favorite stories about the Irish here involves the Wyoming County petroglyphs.
I’m not sure how long people have known about the petroglypys, but in the 1980s, archaeologist Robert Pyle concluded the markings on the stones were some version of Ogam, an ancient Celtic alphabet used by druids.
A few others went along with Pyle’s pronouncement, which seemed to turn what we knew about the European colonization of America on its ear. If it was true, that meant the Irish had somehow come to the eastern United States centuries before Columbus (take that Italy and Spain).
If the Irish were indeed responsible for the cave markings, that meant they not only reached the eastern shore, but also went forth and explored, which sounds amazing, but highly unlikely. After all, the Irish aren’t really known for being explorers.
And as much as many want to believe the Irish somehow wandered into Wyoming County 1,500 years or so ago, they probably didn’t. If they did, they didn’t leave a note.
Instead, the scratchings in the stone were more than likely made by the native people of the area. No one knows what the petroglyphs mean, but it’s probably not, “May the road rise up to meet you.”
Still, the petroglyphs of Wyoming County being Irish makes for a good story, even if it’s complete blarney — which is very Irish.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195