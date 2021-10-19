On any given day, it’s hard to say what the best horror film is.
Filmmakers churn out scary films faster than different flavors of corn chips or Monster energy drinks.
Audiences have an unquenchable thirst for blood, a hunger for gore and a need to have their sleep disrupted by something other than their neighbor’s dog.
Right now, we have an updated retelling of “Candyman,” the latest installment of the “Halloween” franchise, plus whatever else is getting released through the various streaming services. I can’t keep up.
Eventually, if you’re a horror movie fan, you’ve got to pick one hill or another to die on (at least until you can catch up over the winter months while everybody else is watching Christmas movies or Oscar bait).
My best modern horror film is “Hereditary,” a supernatural film about an evil cult, demonic possession and why being grandma’s favorite isn’t always a great thing.
Directed by Ari Aster and released in 2018, “Hereditary” is a lights off, watch alone, and wait out the bad vibes kind of movie. Few films have managed to shock me out of my chair in a single viewing as much as this one, and the ending is the stuff of nightmares.
I’ve watched “Hereditary” half-a-dozen times, usually in the wee hours of the morning, when I can’t sleep. It does nothing to lull me back to dreamland, but helps pass the time and make me feel that, at least in my universe, there’s something approximating hope.
Virtually everyone and everything in “Hereditary” is doomed from the beginning. In many horror films, the characters are to blame for their predicaments. They shouldn’t have read that book. They shouldn’t have gone for that swim. They shouldn’t have invited that vampire into the house to watch Netflix.
With “Hereditary,” the curse is in being born. What happens to the protagonists is largely out of their hands and beyond their ability to change.
While a sequel to “Hereditary” is technically possible, it’s unlikely. There’s more than enough despair in the first installment to go around without ever needing to go back for seconds.
“Hereditary” is one of those rare films I subject unsuspecting friends and family to, just to see if they’ll squirm as much as I did.
I do the same thing with Aster’s other film, “Midsommar,” which is also at the top of my late-night insomnia playlist.
I only share “Midsommar” with the people closest to me, none of whom ever like it and most of whom resent me for making them watch it.
