I can relate to Gov. Jim Justice’s frustration with getting people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Not enough that I need to go pee and then throw up, though I’m in awe of the governor’s ability to call his shots.
Vaccines were supposed to be our way out of the pandemic, the way to get life back to something like normal. And at first, things were really going well with getting shots in arms. But there remain large swaths of people who won’t take the vaccine, no way, no how.
We’ve tried hitting them with math and science, but math is hard and science is only cool if you get to blow stuff up.
We’ve tried bribing the reluctant with game show prizes, fabulous vacations, cash and lethal weapons. Sadly, the state did not take my advice and use Tudor’s biscuits as an incentive.
We’ve even tried cute animals. Bless you, Babydog, for all you do, but the burden of getting people to act on their best behalf is too much for any one person, even West Virginia’s best friend.
Despite those efforts, people are still choosing what’s behind door number two.
When reason fails, that’s where I come in. Again.
So, my best idea for getting the rest of West Virginia vaccinated is to put more energy into rewarding those who have already done the right thing.
First, everyone who is vaccinated gets a one-year subscription to Discovery Plus, where they can binge episodes of “Mountain Monsters” and “Alone” to their heart’s content.
They may eventually be able to catch Bil Lepp’s new show “Man Vs. History,” on the History Channel.
I figured I’d throw that little plug in there. I’m hoping Bil will help me get my show, “Man Vs. Junior High Geography,” on the air.
Next, your valid shot record should get you out of one speeding ticket or up to three, clearly obnoxious parking violations.
If you’ve been vaccinated, you won’t have to explain to the nice officer why you were doing 67 in a 55, as long as you’re not pulling that kind of thing around road construction or in a school zone.
Every privilege has its limit.
Finally, everyone who is vaccinated gets to meet the sports figure or celebrity of their choice, and if you can manage to not be a creep about it, maybe take a picture.
No promises, but if you hit it off maybe it could lead to something more. You could become Facebook friends.