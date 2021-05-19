Wedding season is almost upon us, and that fills some people with dread.
Some of us resent the pomp and circumstance, the budget wine-bar music or the Saturday afternoon sacrificed for people you barely speak to but are obligated to show up for because you lived with them for two years in college and/or you still owe them money.
Some of us are bitter that we’re not the one at the front of the room.
We wish it was our wedding. We wish this was our moment, that we were standing up there, gazing at the love of our life and wondering if any of our gathered friends and family got us an air fryer.
A wedding is the climactic last act of the story about two people finding each other, sometimes against incredible odds.
Longshot love stories put butts in seats at movie theaters, but in the real world what happened is that you get introduced by a friend or by somebody at work. Every once in a while, tequila is involved.
Of course, not everyone is looking for a wedding. Plenty of people are perfectly happy being single, or attached but unmarried, and not exactly looking to buy a ring.
My best movie to watch when all your friends are getting married and you’re not is 1994’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
The plot revolves around the romantic hits and misses of the very English Charles, played by Hugh Grant, and the carefree American, Carrie, played by Andie MacDowell, who keep crossing paths around a series of weddings involving friends, acquaintances and themselves.
There are easy laughs about common wedding-day tropes — cases of nerves, forgotten rings, ugly dresses and objections. Ceremonies go awry, mistakes are made and people even marry the wrong person, but true love wins out.
Eventually.
I bring this film up because I think some of us get sold a bill of goods on how things are supposed to be. We’re led to believe everything is supposed to fit a certain pattern, but life isn’t exactly one-size-fits-all.
Without giving anything away, not everybody in “Four Weddings and Funeral” ends up happily married, but everyone ends up happy and in love. Some of them even end up with some very beautiful dogs.
It’s a good film to help remind you not to get too bent out of shape over your cousin’s third wedding.
Don’t keep score. He’s not winning.