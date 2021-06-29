Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had the chance to reacquaint myself with travel, which includes occasionally taking advantage of a complimentary breakfast bar in the motel lobby.
No two complimentary breakfast bars are the same. The really nice ones are staffed by people in white smocks frying up crispy bacon, making perfect, silver-dollar pancakes or slapping together hearty Denver omelets while you wait.
Nearby, hot beverages are poured into stoneware mugs -- or you can have iced tea with your breakfast, if you’re some kind of a weirdo. There are places to sit. There’s maybe a newspaper, and the chatter in the lobby is friendly.
These are not the kind of places where I usually stay.
In some of the motels I’ve stayed in over the years, you’re lucky if the little boxes of cereal are brands you recognize.
Do you really want to eat the Kolonel Krunch with the Krunch nuggets?
I’m going to say no.
The best thing you’re going to find in the motel lobby (if you find anything edible at all) is fresh fruit. I go for the bananas or oranges but always skip the apples, even though I’m an apple fan.
Apples in the motel lobby are only for show. They add a nice bit of color to the presentation, but the shiny, red skin of a Red Delicious tends to cover up the cascade of bruises that comes from being continually manhandled by the grubby paws of disheveled drifters in Baby Yoda pajama pants.
Oranges and bananas are safe. You just peel and eat.
The skins go in the trash, by the way.
If the best thing at the motel breakfast bar is the fruit, the worst is usually the coffee, which is more ceremonial than functional.
Motels provide coffee because it’s expected, not because anyone expects to be impressed by the quality.
They know you didn’t choose to stay at their motor lodge because they have a fine, gourmet blend. You chose to stay with them because they’re cheap, the locks on the door probably work, and maybe the room doesn’t smell like a kennel.
And sometimes there’s a pool, which is also nice.
They also know that if you want a good cup of coffee, there’s a local hipster place down the road -- or at least a Starbucks. You’re going to like either of those options much better, and there may be fresh scones or a muffin that doesn’t taste like dryer lint.
In the meantime, just have a banana and be on your way.