Bill's chocolate
KEVIN CADE | Gazette-Mail illustration

Sometimes you have to leave home to appreciate what you have here.

Over the summer, I’ve been all over the place. I have seen and tried many new things, but when I’ve had the chance, I’ve sometimes sampled something familiar to compare it with what I normally get here in Charleston.

Everybody wants to think their town has the best hamburger, for example, but do they really?

A few weeks ago, I stopped at Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates, in Vienna. I’ve been a fan of Holl’s chocolates since I arrived in Charleston and went through my first “Chocolate Challenge” at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. That’s something the radio station does every winter before Valentine’s Day.

I’ve been a part-time announcer there reading the weather and station ID since 2003, and have been a tiny part of the challenge pretty much every year since. As such, over the years I’ve tried every chocolate Holl’s makes.

Well, “years” is kind of an overstatement. I probably checked off all the boxes by the end of that first membership drive.

I learned to dial down the sampling, but I did have a favorite. For the longest time, my best was the marzipan filled chocolate. I liked the flavor and texture, and marzipan just sounds highfalutin and sophisticated.

And that’s me. Sophisticated.

I’ve sung the praises of marzipan to whoever would listen — nobody listens; everybody likes the chocolate cherry or the caramel — but when the Chocolate Challenge rolls around, I invariably grab every marzipan I can get my grubby fingers on.

But … opinions change.

While visiting Holl’s headquarters, which looks more like an art gallery than a candy store, I got to try their August flavor of the month, the honey truffle.

It’s my new best.

I’ve thought about the thing at least twice a day since I had a couple of pieces a few weeks ago (yes, I took the allowed one-piece sample, but then I paid for the rest).

This might be a new flavor or I might have missed it when it was first introduced. I have cut back some on my sweets — some, but not as much as a few might think.

I couldn’t find out a lot about the honey truffle on the company’s website. Basically, all I know is that it’s made with honey, delicious and has a very short shelf-life, as in it’s a monthly feature and will likely be gone at the end of the month.

When will it will return? I don’t know.

Maybe that’s why I think the honey truffles are the best. You can only get them for a little while (like now) and then you have to wait until who knows when to have another.

Whatever. I’m stocking up.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

