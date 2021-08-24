Sometimes you have to leave home to appreciate what you have here.
Over the summer, I’ve been all over the place. I have seen and tried many new things, but when I’ve had the chance, I’ve sometimes sampled something familiar to compare it with what I normally get here in Charleston.
Everybody wants to think their town has the best hamburger, for example, but do they really?
A few weeks ago, I stopped at Holl’s Handcrafted Swiss Chocolates, in Vienna. I’ve been a fan of Holl’s chocolates since I arrived in Charleston and went through my first “Chocolate Challenge” at West Virginia Public Broadcasting. That’s something the radio station does every winter before Valentine’s Day.
I’ve been a part-time announcer there reading the weather and station ID since 2003, and have been a tiny part of the challenge pretty much every year since. As such, over the years I’ve tried every chocolate Holl’s makes.
Well, “years” is kind of an overstatement. I probably checked off all the boxes by the end of that first membership drive.
I learned to dial down the sampling, but I did have a favorite. For the longest time, my best was the marzipan filled chocolate. I liked the flavor and texture, and marzipan just sounds highfalutin and sophisticated.
And that’s me. Sophisticated.
I’ve sung the praises of marzipan to whoever would listen — nobody listens; everybody likes the chocolate cherry or the caramel — but when the Chocolate Challenge rolls around, I invariably grab every marzipan I can get my grubby fingers on.
But … opinions change.
While visiting Holl’s headquarters, which looks more like an art gallery than a candy store, I got to try their August flavor of the month, the honey truffle.
It’s my new best.
I’ve thought about the thing at least twice a day since I had a couple of pieces a few weeks ago (yes, I took the allowed one-piece sample, but then I paid for the rest).
This might be a new flavor or I might have missed it when it was first introduced. I have cut back some on my sweets — some, but not as much as a few might think.
I couldn’t find out a lot about the honey truffle on the company’s website. Basically, all I know is that it’s made with honey, delicious and has a very short shelf-life, as in it’s a monthly feature and will likely be gone at the end of the month.
When will it will return? I don’t know.
Maybe that’s why I think the honey truffles are the best. You can only get them for a little while (like now) and then you have to wait until who knows when to have another.
Whatever. I’m stocking up.