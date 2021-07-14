When I first started my summer project (55 in 55), the basic idea was to go see something (hopefully, something new), go do something (something I maybe haven’t done before) and get a bite to eat.
I am less picky about the food.
Trips out have evolved as I’ve been on the road and in about half the counties I see, I eventually find myself in an antique, vintage or plain ol’ junk store.
Somehow, this has led to me starting to collect vintage, or mostly vintage, belt buckles.
So far, I haven’t bought anything outrageous. Nothing looks like the chief prize in a UFC title fight.
I have no idea where the interest comes from.
Before this summer, I owned two belts, both of which had entirely forgettable, exceptionally reliable, utilitarian belt buckles — suitable to wear with jeans, sensible business slacks, or to hold up your favorite swimsuit.
Now, I have a half dozen metal buckles, including one celebrating a U.S. state I’ve never visited. My current favorite in my collection is a brass West Virginia “Mountaineer” buckle, which I bought in a vintage and antique store in Beckley.
The buckle came with authenticating documentation and genuine cowhide pouch in which it’s presumed I will store the buckle when it’s not being proudly worn.
It weighs just shy of half a pound and could probably stop a bullet.
I hope it will never come to that.
Looking for belt buckles is something I do on a break from the road sometimes.
I don’t always find time to sift through shelf after shelf of 1980s memorabilia and goofy Americana that didn’t make the cut for the display at your local Cracker Barrel. Sometimes, I just have to get on down the road, but it’s a good way to soothe my nerves after a long drive.
This is maybe because these stores remind me of home. They remind me of Stray Dog Antiques on Hale Street, my best place to find an interesting gift for a friend or discover something you never knew you needed — like a dinosaur fossil, beach vacation postcards from the early 1960s or slightly off-putting Christmas décor that might frighten a co-worker.
Stray Dog Antiques is still the best of these places I’ve been. I think I like it’s more curated than many of the places I’ve been over the past few weeks. It’s not a free-for-all junk shop. The merchandise is clean and well-kept and there’s personality among the things.
I love that place.
I should go and see if they have any cool belt buckles.