You have to be open to changing your mind. The best of anything is only just a placeholder for the thing that inevitably replaces it.
My first couple of days in Charleston, I found the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street.
Coming from my hometown of Pearisburg, Virginia, whose library was just a big room inside the town municipal building, Kanawha County’s main library was a revelation.
It was gigantic and everything I’d ever wanted in a library.
It quickly became my most regular haunt. Rarely a week went by that I didn’t end up in the building perusing the stacks, picking up books by David Foster Wallace I’d never finish or cookbooks with South American recipes I couldn’t prepare.
I’d get new-to-me music or find art house movies and foreign TV shows to supplement the two channels my TV could pick up, one of which seemed to have old episodes of “Mama’s Family” on an endless, hellish loop.
Vicki Lawrence tormented me, but she was a better option than almost everything that was on ABC at the time, except “Lost.”
The pandemic and the closing of the downtown library disrupted my regular routine. While I wanted to like the temporary branch at the Charleston Town Center mall, I never warmed to it.
I don’t mean to dog pile on the mall, but they kind of lost me after Candy Craze dropped out and I couldn’t buy a five-pound gummy bear whenever I wanted.
Downtown was always more convenient for me — and you have to figure that sooner or later, Rock City Cake Company is going to come out with an eight-pound gummy bear, probably in clown makeup, maybe holding an axe.
What else would you sell on Juggalo Day (Feb. 17)?
Since the start of the pandemic, I haven’t had a place where I wanted to just hang out, but then the downtown library reopened on Monday. I took a good look of what the place had turned into while it had been cocooned by that tall chain-link fence.
To be sure, it was very different. The old library had a certain cozy gloom to it. You felt like you could get lost in the book stacks, like you could literally disappear into a book.
I loved that. It reminded me of the library I grew up with. It felt like home.
The renovated downtown library is spacious, bright and so modern it’s reminiscent of something from a vintage science fiction novel, where the dream of the future is ever hopeful.
There are plenty of places to sit, but the best seat in the house is probably by the big window in the café overlooking Capitol Street.
It’s my new best place to hang out, my old best place to hang out.
I’m glad my library is back. I look forward to spending many hours there, probably checking out books for people far smarter than I am, along with the comic books that I will always read first.