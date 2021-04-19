The problem I run into with this column is that at the beginning of the month, I’ll come up with a list of what I think are great ideas for me to riff on.
Management has little to do with the list.
To be honest, management doesn’t always agree about what I think is the best of anything. Some were appalled by my recent choice for summer lawn mowing beer.
I stand by that, by the way. A Miller High Life is perfectly wonderful after a long afternoon spent inhaling grass fumes and wondering why you had to buy a house in the first place.
Anyway, at the end of last month, I came up with this great list of things to write about, things I was certain I had a great suggestion for — and this week was about where in Charleston is the best place to see a sunrise.
It seemed like a good idea and I had vague notions of running different places and watching the sun come up over the mountains to the east. I wasn’t sure where, but a month ago that didn’t bother me.
I had plenty of time to revisit the places I’d gone where I remembered watching the sun come up. I remembered Spring Hill Cemetery, the Carriage Trail, maybe one of the fields behind the Charleston YMCA and even over by the Capitol.
There were a couple of other places. Before the pandemic hit, I was a dedicated morning runner, but with schedule changes and things, my regular jogs had been relegated to evenings.
Then we had a bunch of cold, rainy mornings, which started off dark and gray.
And I might have slept in a couple of times, too.
I might have slept in a bunch of times.
Either way, I didn’t get my running shoes on nearly as much as I needed to make a fair, but totally biased ruling about where you’d want to go to see the sun come up.
In grade school I’d have come up with a good dog ate my homework story (or good enough to buy me an extra day or two). These days, I know honesty is maybe the best policy, but you can also just pass the buck on to someone else.
... like maybe you.
So, here’s your chance early risers of Charleston (or you folks coming off the third shift).
Where’s the best place in the city of Charleston to see a sunrise?
Tell me what you know and if you’re good with a camera (or just better than me), send a photo.
Lynch@wvgazettemail.com or The Charleston Gazette-Mail c/o Bill Lynch, 1001 Virginia St. E. Charleston, WV 25301.
If it’s the real thing, the best view, there might be a muffin and a cup of coffee in it for you.
I hope you like blueberry.