This time of the year, a lot of us are looking to cut some corners with household budgets.
Not to panic anyone, but we are only a few weeks from a month of tinsel, travel and time spent in stores wondering how in the heck we’re going to pay for all these gifts and still make the mortgage.
Sure, you could talk to a financial adviser, make some rational, responsible choices, and maybe cut back on your streaming subscriptions. Maybe you need Netflix and Hulu, but couldn’t you get rid of the app that just plays old episodes of “Petticoat Junction” and “Green Acres?”
Also, let’s just scrap any notion of giving up Taco Tuesdays, fancy espresso coffee drinks with flavored foam, and good beer made by flannel-wearing hippies with social consciences and amazing beards.
People have to live, right?
No, the only real way to save money is to slice a few dollars off that grocery bill, and you can start with sauces.
If you’re like me, you have a refrigerator door full of dressings, oils, marinades and potions meant to cover up the unpleasant taste of wholesome food. Most of these are worthless because we’re all just going to pick up something after work.
So, I say stop spending the money on store-brand, knock-off siracha and artisan blue cheese dressing. Instead, save the cash and just stock up on duck sauce from your local Chinese restaurant.
That’s my best “free” sauce for the budget gourmand.
Duck sauce is the utilitarian workhorse of the sauce world. It can be used on salads, added to soup, or slathered on sandwiches to add a little international flair. Use it as a dipping sauce for chips, wings or whatever vegetables accidentally end up in your refrigerator.
Heck, it might even be decent on ice cream, though I can’t vouch for that. It sure is tasty on ramen noodles, though.
But best of all, duck sauce is practically free.
Honestly, you don’t even have to try very hard to collect it. Half the time, the nice folks at the counter will throw in a fistful of packets, along with a few for soy sauce and spicy mustard.
Don’t eat the spicy mustard, though. It’s only a garnish.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.