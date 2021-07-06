We are entering peak picnic season, and with weeks and weeks of (probably) good weather to look forward to, it's a great time to gather in backyards or at park shelters to barbecue some kind of critter.
The meat -- or alternate, “flesh-like” protein source -- is always central to the gathering, but that leaves a lot of side dishes.
My general rule of thumb is just bring a pan of brownies.
Sure, you can bake a really nice pie from scratch, but that takes a lot of time, probably costs more than you want it to and will net you about eight servings.
A box of brownie mix at the grocery store, however, costs a little over a buck. Toss in another dollar for the other ingredients like eggs, water and oil, and you've got a full pan of chocolatey goodness for less than a cup of coffee.
If you have a larger gathering and feel generous, just double the cost investment and make two pans.
It takes little skill to make the brownies, and all you really need is a working oven. The hardest part is slicing them up and putting them on a plate.
Unfairly, people will rave about the brownies, as if you’ve done something truly remarkable. In fact, the amount of work you've put in is about one step above opening a bag of Doritos.
However, if even that level of food preparation is beyond you, my best advice is to just bring a watermelon.
Watermelon can be eaten as a side dish, as a dessert and can also be used in a variety of refreshing, mood-altering beverages, as long as somebody else does the driving afterward.
Watermelon is almost universally loved -- or at least tolerated. The pickiest of eaters will usually take a slice, including small children and vegans.
It’s also good for diets. A decent wedge of watermelon contains less than 90 calories, is filling and as a bonus, gives you sweet, almost floral breath.
By comparison, a deviled egg contains roughly 70 calories and gives you the breath of a Jack Russel Terrier that’s been nosing through a cat box.
Watermelons are also cheap, particularly now, which is good. After all, getting ready for a cookout shouldn’t take up too much of your time or cost too much money.