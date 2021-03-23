Not to get too optimistic, but winter is fading in the distance, days and nights are becoming more pleasant, and it’s beginning to feel like COVID-19 is loosening its grip on the country.
Yes, we still have quite a way to go. The virus is still here and more people need immunity before things go back to something like normal.
In the meantime, medical experts recommend we continue to wear face masks, keep washing our hands and skip seasonal plans to spend a week half-naked near the ocean and wallowing in a crowd of oily strangers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest keeping gatherings smallish, but even with only a few people it’s still fun to get together and celebrate the new season. Every good celebration calls for good music, and there’s a huge catalog of pop songs about spring to choose from.
Off the top of my head, I think of Cole Porter’s “Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall in Love,” “Spring Breakdown” by Luke Bryan, and “Getting Jiggy Wit It” by Will Smith, which is really more of a general, all-purpose happy song. But really, who couldn’t use a little (or a lot) more Fresh Prince in their life?
Anyway, my best song for spring is Jimmy Cliff’s 1993 version of “I Can See Clearly Now.” Originally written and recorded by Johnny Nash and then covered by a million disoriented drunks doing karaoke in hotel bars, the song is a thoughtful, optimistic meditation on looking forward and finding peace after a dark and difficult night.
It’s also a fantastic anthem to sing in your car with the windows down. I like to blast the tune at stoplights and look over at other drivers to see if they want to sing along.
Nobody ever does, but sometimes they wave me on to go first.
•••
We’ve had a rough year. For the sake of healing, the government needs to unite around a new studio record, worldwide tour and two new films featuring Will Smith.
Do we really have to be done with “Men in Black?” I don’t think so.
Tommy Lee Jones would probably do it. Heck, he played Two-Face in a not-very-good Batman movie — not the worst Batman movie, mind you, but still a not-very-good one — so why wouldn’t he want to continue to be associated with the second-best comic book movie franchise in the world?
Second is pretty good. It’s not first, but it’s pretty good.