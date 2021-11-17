Holidays don’t get more “traditionally” American than Thanksgiving. It’s been with us almost since the very beginning.
The first American Thanksgiving was held in October 1621, lasted three days and was attended by English colonists and Native Americans. Nobody remembers who brought the Jello salad that nobody liked, but it was probably Myles Standish.
Thanksgiving officially became a holiday in 1863; door buster Black Friday sales were probably announced just moments after Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation.
Traditionally, most people celebrate the day with turkey, mashed potatoes, some assortment of overcooked canned vegetables and a pumpkin pie they picked up from the frozen food aisle.
Other, smaller traditions include lackluster lip syncing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, panicked, extra trips to the grocery store to look for ingredients you swore you had, and watching football, which is the only thing on television.
Some people also choose Thanksgiving as the day they dig out Christmas decorations and unbox their nearly lifelike tree. Others go through their Christmas card lists to see who sent a card last year and judge them accordingly.
With so many Thanksgiving traditions, there must be a few that are OK to skip. My best tradition to skip is watching “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Just change the channel and see what’s on Hallmark or HBO Max, or risk a board game with the family if you can get everyone can put down their phones for half an hour (good luck with that).
“It’s a Wonderful Life” is a disaster movie for the human spirit.
Taken at face value, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is about goodness and honest, small-town values. Scratch beneath the apple pie façade and it’s heartbreaking, the kind of story that makes you want to add something extra to the eggnog.
George Bailey is a dreamer. He wants to travel the world, learn and build amazing things.
Instead, George winds up trapped behind a desk in the town of his birth, begrudgingly continuing his father’s work, doing a job he never wanted while watching his friends and younger brother rocket past him.
Everyone knows George is unhappy. He does nothing to keep his feelings a secret. Even his nemesis, the wicked Mr. Potter, knows this, but nobody much cares, and everyone continues to lean on George year after year after year.
Even God sort of ignores him. It’s only when half the town of Bedford Falls begins praying that something be done to help does the Almighty intervene and send a barely competent and very low-level flunky to get George back in line.
In the end, George’s puny reward for lifting his neighbors up out of debt and shepherding the town of Bedford Falls through catastrophe and ruin is to narrowly avoid going to jail for a crime he didn’t commit.
Bah Humbug.