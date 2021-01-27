Everybody has a favorite candy bar. When I was a kid my absolute favorite candy bar was the Snickers.
It was the king of candy bars as far as I was concerned — a perfect mix of peanuts, caramel and nougat coated in a layer of chocolate. I don’t even like nougat, really. I can scarcely stand a Three Musketeers or a Milky Way.
At Halloween, I could easily be maneuvered out of vast portions of my trick-or-treat haul through trades for fun-sized Snickers. I’d give two to one on any other bite-sized bar and three or four Jolly Ranchers for a Snickers bar.
I would trade mints by the handful for my preferred candies, but I hate mints.
I still love the occasional Snickers, but I’d trade them all for a Hershey’s BarNone, the best candy bar ever made.
For those of you who missed it (and you probably did), the original BarNone was a series of crispy, chocolate wafers. Layered in between them were crushed peanuts and creamy chocolate. The whole thing was covered in milk chocolate.
It was pure, chocolate bliss.
But my favorite candy bar never really became the superstar it deserved to be. Part of this might be blamed on the marketing, which was fairly dumb and off-putting even by 1980s standards (I love the ’80s, but the ’80s are full of dumb).
Advertisements for the candy bar included the cringey slogan “tame the chocolate beasty” and involved a werewolf-like teenage character in some ads.
At the time, I, too, was shaggy, plagued by acne and had a disposition that might charitably be described as “vaguely tortured.”
I felt singled out and shamed for wanting to have facial hair.
And then Hershey’s couldn’t leave well enough alone. A few years after introducing the BarNone, the company decided to change things up. They broke the bar into two-pieces and unnecessarily added caramel.
It just wasn’t the same and the bars quietly disappeared from the shelves, though you can still buy a Chunky or a Charleston Chew — and who eats those, really?
Two years ago, Iconic Candy, a company that rescues retro candy brands, relaunched BarNone and has been slowly reintroducing them into the market. According to Iconic Candy’s website, the closest place to buy one of these candy bars is a Cracker Barrel in eastern Pennsylvania.
Or you could buy them by the box on the internet, but that almost feels like cheating somehow, like it can’t be the real thing unless I can get it from an actual store, but that’s silly. I even buy my underwear online these days.
I know. I know. I should shop local, but Kin Ship Goods doesn’t have a line of boxers yet — last I heard, anyway.