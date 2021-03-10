March is a good month to talk about potatoes.
With St. Patrick’s Day being next week, I wanted to come up with the best Irish food. I’m from Irish stock — we have a fair number of people in the line with red hair, blue or green eyes, and a regrettable sensitivity to the sun. But I’m not a big fan of Irish cuisine, outside of beer and Irish whiskey.
Besides, one of the foods the Irish are best known for — the potato — didn’t even originate in Ireland. The roots of potatoes can be traced back to South America, but the Irish made the potato their own.
It would be great to say the Irish invented cheese fries, but according to a quick Google search, they didn’t. That honor seems to belong to a fry cook working at a Dairy Queen in Missouri in the 1950s.
Regardless, cheese fries fit in great with your St. Patrick’s Day dining or basketball tournament viewing, if that’s what you’re into.
At their core, cheese fries are simple bar food, which itself is really just elevated carnival fare — overdressed-but-unpretentious food that should probably come with a warning from the Surgeon General.
Over the years, I’ve seen a lot of variations on the standard recipe — cheese fries made with duck fat; fries layered in exotic cheeses and lethal peppers; even totally vegan cheese fries, which tasted pretty much like regular cheese fries and were at least as unhealthy as the original variety.
I’ve had some cheese fries, too. Most were simply uninspired, just a regular order of fries topped with a dollop of canned cheese. I had to pay extra for the imitation bacon bits off the salad bar.
Wild game cheese fries have been hit or miss for me. Cheese fries made with bison or savory venison were pretty good, but I feel like frogs should be allowed to keep their legs, even if they owe for some unlucky college basketball bets, and they should never be covered in cheese.
Around Charleston, you can find some decent cheese fries, but my best are the PG Fries at Sam’s Uptown Café on Capitol Street.
A couple of years ago, I convinced my editor to let me do an entire article about cheese fries in Charleston. I searched all over the place, and found some good ones, but the best cheese fries in town were from the bar a couple of blocks from the newspaper.
Those fries ticked all the right boxes — a generous plate of crispy fries covered in melted cheese, with diced jalapenos, red onion and a heaping scoop of barbecued pork. I probably gained three pounds just looking at them.
When I think about cheese fries, I think about Sam’s. They may not be Irish, but they sure are good.