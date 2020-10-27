Picture it — you’ve had a rough day at work, you’re not getting along with your significant other, or you’re not happy about the election.
Pick a misery, any misery. There’s plenty to go around. What you need is a mind-numbing break from reality, something that will shake off the blues and remind you anything is possible.
What I’m talking about is a television binge session, and there is no better show to binge for a bad week than “The Golden Girls.”
Debuting in 1985, the situation comedy ran for seven seasons (180 episodes) and revolved around the lives of Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia, four older, single women living together in a single-story house in Florida.
The core of the show was friendship and sisterhood. It was very female-centric, with the only a handful of recurring male characters, including Herb Edelman, who played Dorothy’s scummy ex-husband, Stanley Zbornak.
Memory is a funny thing. While I vaguely remember watching “The Golden Girls” with my grandma while flipping through comic books, it was all just background noise.
Over the summer, I became reacquainted with the lives of Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia and was floored by what I’d missed. It was legitimately funny, and the writing has held up, even if some of the ’80s fashion choices haven’t.
Every episode was essentially self-contained. Writers tossed plot lines over their shoulders like they were lobbing sticks of dynamite into a pond full of unsuspecting goldfish.
Then, over the course of the next half hour, the women would work through whatever problem was thrown their way.
One week, sweet, daffy Rose — played by Betty White — was addicted to pills. Another week, Dorothy — played by Bea Arthur — developed a serious health issue.
There were marriage proposals, scams, social crusades and an endless parade of odd jobs, relatives and boyfriends who never seemed to stick around.
There was also a lot of cheesecake. A lot of cheesecake.
All issues were resolved by the end of the half hour and seldom mentioned again, except maybe in passing as part of a clip show.
“The Golden Girls” was also bawdy as hell. There were regular references to Blanche’s rich, varied and sometimes exotic sex life, and the occasional shocking disclosure about the bedroom lives of one of the other characters.
“The Golden Girls” was made on the cheap, apparently. Sets scarcely changed, and the show looked like a garden-variety ‘80s sitcom, but the writing was smart. The characters came off as occasionally ridiculous, but they were also real, relatable and full of heart.
You wanted friends like them — someone whose heart is true, a pal and a confidant, someone to travel down a road and back again.
It’s just the kind of thing to watch to shake off a bad week. If my strict, Baptist granny could find a reason to tune in week after week, anybody can.