I douse my eggs, my potatoes and even my ground beef with the stuff — when I can afford ground beef. A dash or two of hot sauce goes on nearly every taco I consume, every chicken wing I tear into and on top of most bowls of beans I make.
I like Tabasco mixed in with my spaghetti sauce, and will sometimes add Cholula to soups and stews. I have also been known to pour a couple of thin lines of sriracha between the layers of a peanut butter and jelly on a sandwich.
A friend got me to try this years ago. It’s legit — just don’t overdo it. I recommend extra crunchy peanut butter and grape jelly. It’s best on toasted whole wheat bread.
At any given time, there are at least four different bottles of hot sauce in my kitchen. Currently, I have Tabasco, regular Cholula, Louisiana brand hot sauce and Frank’s Red Hot.
There is also sriracha. There is always sriracha, though I’m not using it.
I’m doing the Whole 30 diet this month. Sriracha has a little sugar in it, which is forbidden on Whole 30, so the sriracha stays in the cabinet — for now.
Not only do I consume hot sauce, I even make my own hot sauce, sometimes. It’s pretty easy.
A couple of years ago, I had a bumper crop of jalapenos and Thai dragon peppers. There were only so many pots of chili I could make, and I’d learned my lesson about using a dehydrator to dry hot peppers — imagine filling your home with riot busting, mace-scented candles.
I made two gallons of the stuff and kept it in my refrigerator.
The sauce wasn’t terrible, but I threw out about half after a couple years. The batch was a little too hot and the recipe could’ve been sweeter.
In choosing a hot sauce, I go with flavor more than heat. None of my regular sauces are more than 5,000 Scoville Heat Units. They’re a bit spicy, but they won’t raise a blister on your tongue. When I want heat, I pick up Nando’s Peri Peri sauce, made from an African bird’s-eye pepper, which clocks in around 23,000 Scoville Heat Units.
That sounds hot, but the guy at Pancho & Lefty’s in Beckley used to make his own and it was hotter (and better).
But my best all-around hot sauce is Trappey’s Louisiana Hot Sauce. While it’s only about half as hot as Tabasco (has about half the Scoville Units), it has better flavor and just works better with cooking.
It’s not bad in a Bloody Mary, either.
