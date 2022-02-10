Forrest Gump’s beloved Mama said it first.
“Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.”
That’s certainly true with the most ubiquitous of chocolates — Russell Stover.
My go-to for boxed chocolates is Holl’s Chocolate, the local brand made in Vienna. The kindly chocolatiers still experiment with flavors, and they introduced me to marzipan, which is always what I grab whenever a fresh box of assorted chocolates is opened.
But not everybody can get to a Holl’s location, has access to a computer to shop online, or can put down their phone long enough to call a stranger to order candy.
Russell Stover is the alternative to local, craft chocolate. It’s the Pabst Blue Ribbon of Valentine’s Day candy, available practically everywhere, including hardware stores, barber shops and select bars.
Russell Stover chocolates are reliable and economical. If you’re looking to make a Valentine’s Day statement, you can get the 15.05-ounce red foil heart-shaped box for less than 20 bucks.
Add a bouquet of red roses and a bottle of wine, and whoever you’re dating might think you’ve got this whole romance thing down.
You probably don’t. Nobody has romance down. Not really. If we did, the Hallmark Channel wouldn’t exist.
You can also get smaller heart-shaped boxes for around five or six bucks (or less). Some of these come with quirky, cartoon designs, which make them the perfect little tokens for younger nieces, nephews and the small children of close friends.
They’re also great if your current relationship has bottomed out.
Nothing says “let’s see other people” like the gift of a five-dollar box of candy (marked down to three bucks).
Variety is the chief selling point of a box of Russell Stover chocolates. You get a lot of variety in those big boxes, but a third of these chocolates are awful. Most of the creams are only edible after several cocktails.
Nevertheless, even though I openly loathe several Russell Stover flavors — I’m looking at you, orange cream — I’m a fan of the nut clusters and the dark chocolate nut caramel.
Years ago, my grandma would set out a fresh box when my sisters and I came to visit and those were always the first to go, plus my best — the chocolate toffee, if it was even in the batch.
You really never knew what you were going to get — not that it mattered. Back then, we were sugar-obsessed kids. Sooner or later, we’d work our way through the entire box, including the creams.
Ultimately, though, candy is candy and like Stephen Stills said, “If you can’t be with the one you love, honey, love the one you’re with.”