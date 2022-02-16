It's not surprising. The whole holiday is built on unrealistic expectations and a certain amount of magical thinking. Media, particularly social media, amplifies a fairy tale image of what love is supposed to look like: grand gestures, expensive gifts, good hygiene and the correct set of words delivered in the right order at the right time that somehow lifts some vague curse.
Abracadabra -- here's your happily ever after; please remember to return the pumpkin and the mice in the morning.
So, how could you not be a bit let down when your Valentine’s Day was less Disney movie and more like splitting a heart-shaped pizza while watching reruns of “Friends?”
And this is assuming there is anyone to pick up dinner. Not everybody is lucky enough to even have a partner or even an insignificant other.
If Valentine’s Day was a bust, don’t fret.
My best advice for getting over the heartbreak of a crappy Valentine’s Day (or just a bad week) is to get out of town. Simply pack a bag, fill up the car and hit the open road.
You can make that trip the romantic getaway you wanted, or just bring an old college friend and go all “Thelma and Louise.” If you want to invite a bunch of friends, you could turn the trip into a low-rent, hillbilly version of “The Hangover.”
Plan for at least a day, but make it a long weekend if you’ve got the time and a few extra bucks to spend.
There are plenty of destinations within a reasonable driving distance from Charleston. Some of them are easy. If you like the outdoors, why not hit the slopes at one of the state’s ski resorts, while weather and temperatures are behaving vaguely wintry?
You can be in Columbus, Louisville or even Charlotte in just a few hours, which have different options that can take your mind off the crummier part of your week.
Or if you really want to get away, the airport can get anywhere you want to go.
The point is to brush away the bad feelings with a little adventure and have a day all of your Facebook friends will envy.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.