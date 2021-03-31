I love holidays. I love them because we make them weird.
We take basic concepts — say, commemorating our independence from British rule — and gussy it up with compulsory company picnics, nerve-rattling explosions and the subtle musical musings of Toby Keith.
For Easter, a day on which Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus, eggs are front and center. Why not? There are colorful Easter eggs children eagerly push each other out of the way to find. There are deviled eggs, which may in fact be a creation of Satan himself — which kind of goes against the theme of the day. And there is my favorite egg, the Cadbury Creme Egg.
In the hierarchy of candy-coated holidays, Easter trails only Halloween. While Halloween has its signature sweet — candy corn (which is terrible) — Easter has jellybeans, marshmallow Peeps, chocolate bunnies and, yes, eggs.
Candy eggs come in a wide range of varieties. There are solid chocolate eggs, chocolate and peanut butter eggs, and eggs filled with things like caramel, maple or coconut.
There’s a lot to love in almost every category of Easter candy. I skip the Peeps, which I view as the deviled egg of the candy world, but I love the rest.
I will, however, trade all the Jelly Belly jellybeans, Godiva chocolate bunnies and anything else you want in the Easter basket for Cadbury Creme Eggs — especially the chocolate- or caramel-creme filled.
In much the same way we have made holidays weird, my journey to discover a love for Cadbury eggs has been equally unusual.
The first time I saw Cadbury eggs advertised on television I was appalled. At the time, I was not eating eggs, owing in part to my mother, grandmother and their friends annually making thousands of deviled eggs for various holidays, church potlucks, school luncheons, cookouts, Woman’s Club meetings and any other event that screamed, “This requires lumpy, yellow goo on the half-shell.”
I stopped eating eggs when I was 4 years old, and my revulsion to them lasted well into my 20s.
Once I got over thinking the inside of the chocolate shell contained any actual egg, I went ahead and tried a Cadbury egg. I fell in love with them and for year, it was the only egg I would eat.
It’s been my go-to for Easter candy ever since, but if I find them left over at the grocery store, I’ll buy them up even in the middle of summer. They are the best.