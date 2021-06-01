I’m not sure how the month of June became such a magnet for people setting wedding dates, particularly in West Virginia, where television weathermen might as well skip the fancy satellite monitoring and computer modeling and just check a magic eight ball.
There’s no way of knowing what the weather is going to be. Some years, it’s mild and beautiful. Other years, we get torrential downpours, freak windstorms, hail and/or the sort of heat that would make one think the state’s northern neighbor is hell, not Ohio.
June weddings are always a risk, but people in love (or in desperate need of a tax deduction) often can’t be reasoned with. They’re going to get married in June, and you’re going to be on the hook for a gift.
I like giving and receiving presents, but I also tend to think people have too much stuff. Certainly, I have too much stuff, and wedding gifts are loaded with meaning and sentiment.
This is not necessarily a good thing.
For some of us, a week seldom goes by that we don’t stumble over some token from one failed relationship or another. Like that set of officially licensed NFL serving dishes you got on your wedding day, or those cereal bowls that used to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside when you would eat store brand Cap’n Crunch together. Now the mere sight of them sends you spiraling down a pit of despair and toward the refrigerator in search of a bucket of peanut butter and chocolate ice cream with only a single spoon to dig your way out.
If you can get away with it, skip the present, send cash or, better still, give the happy couple tickets to a show or concert.
I really can’t think of a better gift for two people in love than the gift of time together spent sharing the magic and joy of sound and spectacle.
Giving tickets to a show will give the newlyweds something to look forward to after the wedding and the honeymoon are over. Besides, it’s better if they choose their own household appliances and kitchenware.
Be sure to send them to a show they would like — not a show you would like — and try to keep it local, unless your gift includes travel and accommodations.
The worst gift is the one someone really wants, but absolutely can’t use. None of us need more stress, and that first year of wedded bliss tends to generate plenty of anxiety on its own.