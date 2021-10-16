The day after the great Facebook outage two weeks ago, Black Violin’s Kev Marcus was laughing and wondering what all the fuss was about.
“I don’t do social media,” the Florida native explained. “Black Violin does social media, but I only use it for business purposes. I don’t find social media to be that social. I find it to be very antisocial.”
Marcus, who performs with his partner Wil B., Tuesday night at the Clay Center, added, “I find reality to be a much nicer place than Twitter comments.”
In an age when social media has become a worldwide obsession, the violinist’s statement about Facebook might come across as a surprise.
Performers are all vying for the attention of an audience and Marcus wants an audience. He wants people to come listen to Black Violin’s fusion of hip hop and classical music. He wants to share music and the ideas that come with it.
He just doesn’t want to share what he had for breakfast.
And really, Marcus believes, people don’t actually care about that.
“My team is like, they want to see your life,” he said. “They really don’t and even if they do, I don’t want to share my life in this way.”
Paradoxically, sharing for the sake of connecting on social media can become disingenuous, which thrives on a desire for authenticity.
“It’s not a space where I’m going to show you who I am,” Marcus said. “But I’m a different kind of guy.”
Being different and challenging expectations is at the core of what makes Marcus and Wil B. Black Violin.
Formed nearly 25 years ago, the duo has surprised audiences around the world. They’ve played in a wide array of fine theaters and performance centers, but also opened for rock and hip-hop acts like the Foo Fighters and Wu-Tang Clan.
Their music doesn’t always fit neatly into a particular category.
Marcus said, “The reason I play violin isn’t because I love it. The reason I play violin is because no one expected me to play it.”
At least, that’s how it used to be.
The violinist and composer said while Black Violin is doing great — they’re in demand, have made it to the level where they’re considered for Grammy Awards — success has created something of an existential crisis, at least, for him.
“It’s been amazing for us,” he said. “But I’m a little lost.”
When they began Black Violin, he and Wil B. were outliers, they were musical outsiders who didn’t fit neatly anywhere.
“It’s like we were that goth kid in high school who didn’t play sports,” he said. “You spend so much time being an outcast, what do you do when you’re popular?”
Marcus said his identity was being the guy who did the things nobody expected. Now, people know what to expect. Black Violin has fans that reward them for creating the kind of music they’ve come to expect from the duo.
“So, now I’m trying to challenge myself and do things others don’t expect,” he said.
The violinist is thinking about reinvention, though not as a musician. He wasn’t planning on taking up the ukulele or the tuba.
“We’re doing more composing and scoring for films,” Marcus said. “I’m looking into different businesses, hobbies and the other areas of my life.”
Meanwhile, Marcus said the duo’s music has matured. Influenced by the hip hop they grew up listening to in the 1990s, he said their sound doesn’t match up as well with contemporary hip hop.
They’re still growing as artists but trying not to grow in a way that might be expected for a pair of performers looking at turning 40.
“We’ve matured. Our music has matured, but we don’t want to slide into Adult Contemporary,” he said. “We want to be edgier than that.”
They still want to challenge people.
Marcus said, “We’re not rooted in what’s popular. We’re rooted in what’s authentic.”