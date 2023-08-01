The summer heat has been no friend to Albert Castiglia.
Driving through South Dakota a few days ago, the bluesman, who performs Friday night at The Red Carpet with Mike Zito as part of Blood Brothers, said the temperature was somewhere just under a hundred degrees outside his car window, but it felt like more.
“Two days, we were out in Omaha, Nebraska, and it was a hundred,” he said. “We went out in that and played.”
Castiglia said lots of venues have been feeling the burn.
“They were canceling some festivals in the area,” he said. “It was just hot, but we went out and did our show.”
The guitarist said he was looking forward to coming back to Charleston and playing The Red Carpet again. Friday’s forecast calls for highs in the mid-80s — still a little hot, but not oppressive.
“And The Red Carpet is a fun place,” he said.
Castiglia and Zito have been on the road playing shows for the better part of 2023. Both are better known as solo blues artists, but have been playing together off and on for a couple of years.
“Mike and I met about 15 years ago,” Castiglia said.
They became fast friends.
“We just had a lot in common,” he said. “We were just a couple of middle-class white kids who grew up listening to a lot of ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll.”
First and foremost, Castiglia was a music fan — a big one — and he loved classic guitar rock.
“I listened to a lot of Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, Van Halen and AC/DC,” Castiglia said.
Under the right circumstances, Castiglia might’ve turned into a teenage metalhead. Instead, he found his way to the blues after picking up guitar great Eric Clapton’s “Just One Night” record.
The live, double album, recorded in Japan, had a few Clapton staples like “Cocaine” and “Wonderful Tonight,” but it also contained an assortment of blues covers. There were songs written by Big Maceo Merriweather, Otis Rush and Robert Johnson.
“It piqued my interest,” he said.
Castiglia followed the blues, which might’ve seemed odd to his family at the time. They weren’t particularly musical, and nobody was all that interested in blues music.
“But through Clapton, I got into Buddy Guy and Muddy Waters, particularly that ‘Hard Again’ record Johnny Winter produced,” the guitarist said. “That changed my life.”
By the time Castiglia heard that record, he was already playing guitar, but the album set him on a path. It gave him an idea of what he was working toward.
Over his career, the bluesman has released over a dozen records and racked up a couple of awards, but he said playing the blues didn’t come naturally.
“I’m not as gifted a musician as Derek Trucks or Joe Bonamassa,” he said. “I just really wanted to do it.”
So, he put in the work, which is part of what the blues is about.
“It’s all about experiences and life,” he said. “If you can’t live it, you can’t give it.”
Castiglia said he and Zito liked the energy of the duo and decided to record last year. So, they went into the studio and enlisted the help of blues guitar phenom Bonamassa and blues artist Josh Smith to produce.
Castiglia said they’re excited about the results, which in his mind call up some of the classic rock sounds that attracted him to the blues in the first place.
“It’s a little out of the blues box,” he said. “There are some things on there that sound a little like southern rock, some Johnny Winter, some Allman Brothers.”
Castiglia said, “We got a John Hiatt tune on the record. So yeah, I would say it definitely has a classic rock, retro kind of feel.”
He laughed and added, “It’s funny because people would tell us, ‘Man, this album would have done really well in the 70s.’”
To Castigilia, that’s the best compliment. That’s a lot of the music that he grew up on, music he still loves.
“I think I was born a little too late,” he said.