Book Festival back with Patterson, used books and more

It’s a busy weekend at the Charleston Coliseum with the return of the West Virginia Book Festival. Sponsored by Kanawha County Public Library, the annual festival celebrates books and reading. The festival begins Friday morning with writing workshops. In the afternoon, there will be a reading and discussion of “Feminine Rising: Voices of Power and Invisibility,” featuring several women writers featured in the book. Saturday, the annual KCPL used book sale begins at 9 a.m. and there will be workshops, discussions and talks with this year’s headlining authors, James Patterson and Orson Scott Card. Admission into the festival is free. For more information, including a complete schedule, visit wvbookfestival.org.