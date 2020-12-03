Kanawha County Public Library will host a Zoom reading and Q&A session with local author John H. Brown on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Brown, a Vietnam War veteran who also writes the popular Vines & Vittles column in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, is the author of two books. His debut novel, “Augie’s War,” delves into the deeply moving story of how one soldier dealt with the awful experience of the Vietnam War, and how memories of his Italian-American family upbringing was the suppport he used to get through a very difficult time in his life. The sequel to that is “Augie’s World,” which follows Augie when he returns home from Vietnam and tries to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as mortal threats from the Mob directed at both himself and members of his family.
Registration is required and can be completed online at http://kanawhalibrary.org/events-classes/. Contact Tera Merritt at tera.merritt@kanawhalibrary.org or 304-343-4646 ext 1262 with any questions.