Local author presents book on local book stores

South Charleston resident and author Matt Browning will sign copies of his first book, “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” at Taylor Books beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
From Harpers Ferry to Wheeling to Princeton, Browning spent months traveling every part of West Virginia and visiting each independent book shop in the state to meet booksellers, gather stories, and learn how indie shops are succeeding in the age of online retail.
“Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia” profiles the character, charm, and history of the state’s many bookshops, and features insightful essays and interviews with such luminaries as West Virginia Poet Laureate Marc Harshman, best-selling author Rajia Hassib, longtime Charleston bookseller Gordon Simmons and others.
Hassib will join Browning at the event, where she will read the essay she contributed to the book.
Browning also explores unique places where book lovers in West Virginia can seek out books, like antique stores, thrift stores and libraries.
“Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia” retails for $19.95 and will be available for purchase at the signing. A list of additional retail locations and online purchasing is available at BookstoreExplorer.com.