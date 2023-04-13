The new book “100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die” by co-authors, travel partners and life-long friends, Melody Pittman and Angela Richards, is out now.
The book gives ideas for seeing the best of the Mountain State through insider tips, fun facts and personal recommendations. With carefully crafted itineraries for the whole family, visitors and locals alike will be ready to traverse the state like a true mountaineer. It’s a great guide for planning a summer vacation.
Pittman is particularly happy that they were able to include some color pictures in the center. She says there is a list of 100 “proper things” but there are also some additional activities listed making for a total of 240 things in the book.
Patricia Schultz is the author of the 2003 best seller “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.”
“My biggest hero is Patricia Schultz,” Pittman said. “That was the beginning of the spark of ‘blankety-blank things to do before you die, anywhere.’”
Pittman has friends who wrote other books in the series, like Sara Broers who wrote the Iowa version and Dannelle Gay who wrote the Wisconsin version.
“I pitched Reedy Press because I wanted to be the one to write the one about West Virginia,” Pittman said.
Pittman grew up in Kanawha County but now lives in Mesquite, Nevada, and Reedy Press wanted the book to be written by someone who lives in the state currently, so she asked her friend Angela Richards to do it with her.
Richards also grew up in Kanawha County near Charleston, and still lives there and travels around the state quite often for her job at an insurance company.
“I liked the idea of telling people some of the things in West Virginia that a lot of people don’t know about,” Richards said. “Shedding a positive light on beautiful things to do in West Virginia. Our state has a lot of things going for it, we have beautiful mountains, we have great businesses and family-run restaurants. So the idea of putting all of that together in a book to be able to share with people to say ‘hey, this is what we recommend for road trips for if you’re in this area, you should go see this’ that kind of thing.”
Richards loves spending time in the Eastern Panhandle of the state and visits Snowshoe with her family year-around. Generally, she also loves “driving the backroads in the mountains.”
“I love driving Route 60, which is the Midland Trail,” Pittman said. “That is from Charleston up to, it goes farther but I usually go to New River Gorge Bridge. I stop at Burger Carte, I go to Hawk’s Nest, I go to Kanawha Falls, Cathedral Falls, all those icons. You also pass a JQ Dickinson Salt Works along the way. So that is like a whole day full of all kinds of fun things to do. And then the Hatfield-McCoy trail system in West Virginia, I think it's the best trail system in all of the country.”
There are five book-signings planned around the launch of the book:
Saturday, April 15, noon to 2 p.m. -- Book signing with Melody Pittman at Sterling Drive-In
Monday, April 17, 5 to 6 p.m. -- Book signing with Melody Pittman and Angela Richards at the South Charleston Public Library. Register here for free.
Thursday, April 20, 6 to 7 p.m. -- Book signing with Angela Richards at the Kanawha County Public Library. Register here for free.
Saturday, April 29, noon to 1 p.m. -- Book signing with Melody Pittman at Bridge Road Shops.
Saturday, April 29, 3 to 4 p.m. -- Book signing with Melody Pittman at Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream.